Exodus's Tom Hunting Begins Cancer Treatement

Exodus took to social media to share the news that drummer Tom Hunting has begun the treatment for squamous cell carcinoma of his upper stomach.

The band shared a photo on their Instagram page showing Tom putting his hand up in the devil horns gesture from a hospital. They captioned the photo, "Getting my 1st Chemikill Concocted Cancer Killing Cocktail!! Thank You ALL for your support!! -Tom #fansrule #family #thrashmetal #goingtobeatthis #f***cancer".

Tom broke the news to fans about the cancer on Tuesday (April 13th). He wrote, "Today I will be starting treatment for a squamous cell carcinoma. It's a gastric tumor that was diagnosed in my upper stomach in February.

"I'm making this public to raise awareness for people to pay attention to symptoms of stomach and esophageal issues. If they persist, please go get it checked out.

"I'm not gonna be sheepish talking about it. I feel that if I can help someone with what I've learned, or someone out there has information to share with me, it's a win-win! When you can name the enemy, it's empowering, and you're 1 step closer to killing it!

"Ok, you've heard the bad news. The good news is he feels great physically! I'm gonna beat this like a f***ing snare drum that owes me money!!! I've had great doctors and a great support system that is an army in itself. I'm ready for the fight!"



