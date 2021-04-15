.

Green Day Launch Virtual Oakland Coffee House

Bruce Henne | 04-15-2021

Green Day photo courtesy FCC

(hennemusic) Green Day have launched Oakland Coffee House, a virtual environment featuring unique content while supporting musicians and artists of all kinds.

Among the offerings is an ongoing concert series, "Sorta Live from the Oakland Coffee House", which will showcase up-and-coming as well as established artists from Oakland and across the U.S.

The Oakland Coffee House will also present rare footage of Green Day performances from the vault; fans can access the videos for free by signing up for Oakland Coffee's Free Stuff Rewards program.

The first paid event, Episode One of the "Sorta Live" concert series, will premiere on Friday, April 16; it will feature performances from Jason White of Green Day, Brontez Purnell, and Whateverglades, with proceeds from ticket purchases help support the artists and their favorite charities.

The Oakland Coffee House will be updated regularly with exclusive content and paid events. Content will be free or available upon the purchase of a ticket to support the performing artists. All-Access and VIP subscribers to the Oakland Coffee Club will receive free access to all paid "Sorta Live" episodes and special early access to selected content.

"Oakland Coffee House is good music, plain and simple," says Billie Joe Armstrong. "This is just another way for people to have some fun and watch some insanely talented musicians do what they're great at."

"We want to support artists and fans all over the world," adds bassist Mike Dirnt. "There are so many talented musicians out there who you might not be able to see play live [right now]. Oakland Coffee House now gives you the chance to discover some incredible music you might not have known about otherwise." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

News > Green Day

