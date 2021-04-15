Greta Van Fleet's Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet performed their track, "Heat Above", on the April 14 episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live and video of the performance has been shared online.

The band delivered the song from a soundstage in advance of the April 16 release of their second studio album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate." "We've grown in so many ways," explains singer Josh Kiszka. "This album has taught us a lot, about life in general, about ourselves, about all of us, about the world we live in.

"There was a lot of self-evolution happening during the writing of this album that was prompted by experiences I had, experiences we all had, so a lot of contemplation occurred. It's very dynamic, lyrically speaking. And that's the human experience. It's much more than pain or fear; it's also beauty. People need people, and love is important."

Produced by Greg Kurstin, "The Battle At Garden's Gate" marks the follow-up to 2018's "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army", which debuted at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200. Watch the Kimmel performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

