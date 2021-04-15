(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet performed their track, "Heat Above", on the April 14 episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live and video of the performance has been shared online.
The band delivered the song from a soundstage in advance of the April 16 release of their second studio album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate." "We've grown in so many ways," explains singer Josh Kiszka. "This album has taught us a lot, about life in general, about ourselves, about all of us, about the world we live in.
"There was a lot of self-evolution happening during the writing of this album that was prompted by experiences I had, experiences we all had, so a lot of contemplation occurred. It's very dynamic, lyrically speaking. And that's the human experience. It's much more than pain or fear; it's also beauty. People need people, and love is important."
Produced by Greg Kurstin, "The Battle At Garden's Gate" marks the follow-up to 2018's "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army", which debuted at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200. Watch the Kimmel performance here.
Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV On Jimmy Kimmel
Greta Van Fleet Share New Song 'Broken Bells'
Greta Van Fleet Share Live 'Heat Above' Video
Greta Van Fleet Release 'Heat Above' Video
Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Track 'Heat Above'
Greta Van Fleet Share 'Age Of Machine' Performance Video
Greta Van Fleet Talk 'Cinematic' New Album
Greta Van Fleet's The Late Show Performance Goes Online
Greta Van Fleet Release 'Age Of Machine' Video
Eddie Van Halen Shot Down Van Hagar Name- Greta Van Fleet's Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online- Exodus's Tom Hunting Begins Cancer Treatment- Silverstein- more
Van Halen and Metallica Hits Mashed Up For 'Enter Panaman'- Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV- Black Sabbath Expand 'Sabotage' For Deluxe Reissue- David Bowie- more
Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Surprise Fans With 'Eazy Sleazy'- Train's 'Hey, Soul Sister' Goes Diamond- Iron Maiden Postpone Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting Diagnosed With Cancer- more
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Releasing Autobiography- Dave Grohl Announces 'What Drives Us' Film- Jason Becker Returns From The Hospital- Puscifer- The Polyphonic Spree Return- more
Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young
The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More
Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Eddie Van Halen Shot Down Van Hagar Name
Against Me's Laura Jane Grace Shares 'SuperNatural Possession' Video
Singled Out: Jack DeNicola's Showtime
Exodus's Tom Hunting Begins Cancer Treatment
Silverstein Go 'Bankrupt' For New Video
Pistols At Dawn Deliver The 'Crown' Video
The Story So Far, Set Tour Goals Offshoot Cold Moon Release New Single
Travis Denning Shares Fun Homage To 2000s Videos With 'Abby'