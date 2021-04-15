Silverstein Go 'Bankrupt' For New Video

Silverstein have released a music video for their brand new single "Bankrupt" and the band is preparing to return to the road this fall for a North American tour.

Guitarist and songwriter Paul Marc had this to say about the new song, "I don't know how to feel anything but rage anymore. The rich are getting richer and poor are getting poorer.

"Wages are stagnant, tuition costs are rising, jobs are being automated/off-shored, costs of a home are laughable in most major cities. The walls feel like they're closing in and escape is starting to feel impossible.

"Two-faced leaders and greedy elected officials line their pockets while stripping funding for the programs that we actually need. What are we supposed to do now? Looking out for one another on a community level is good, but changing a crooked system is better."

The band will be launching their tour on November 4th in Cleveland, OH at the House of Blues and will conclude the trek on December 12th in Toronto at the Danforth Music Hall. See the dates and watch the new video below:

North American Tour Dates

11/04: Cleveland, OH - House of Blues11/05: Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall11/07: Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts11/09: Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall11/11: Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre11/13: Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot11/15: Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre11/16: Seattle, WA - The Showbox11/18: San Francisco, CA - The Regency11/19: Los Angeles, CA- Belasco11/20: Anaheim, CA - House of Blues11/21: Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl11/23: Tempe, AZ - Marquee11/24: Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine11/26: Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar and Grill11/27: San Antonio, TX - Vibes11/28: Houston, TX - Warehouse Live11/30: St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live12/03: Atlanta, GA - Masquerade12/12: Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

"Bankrupt" Video

