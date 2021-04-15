Travis Denning Shares Fun Homage To 2000s Videos With 'Abby'

Travis Denning has released a humorous music video for his latest single "Abby" that features Travis taking on multiple roles to pay homage to the most loved country music videos of the 2000s.

He had this to say, "'ABBY' has always been a song that typically gets a good laugh when people first hear the lyrics. So, when it came to a concept for the music video, it just made sense for it to be something that matched that sentiment of lightheartedness and not taking yourself too seriously.

"We had so much fun shooting this music video and honestly just paying tribute to some of my favorite artists in the genre, from Toby Keith to Rascal Flatts, Kenny Chesney to Montgomery Gentry. I hope everyone feels that when they're watching it." Watch the video below:

