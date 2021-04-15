.

Travis Denning Shares Fun Homage To 2000s Videos With 'Abby'

Keavin Wiggins | 04-15-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Travis Denning still from the video

Travis Denning has released a humorous music video for his latest single "Abby" that features Travis taking on multiple roles to pay homage to the most loved country music videos of the 2000s.

He had this to say, "'ABBY' has always been a song that typically gets a good laugh when people first hear the lyrics. So, when it came to a concept for the music video, it just made sense for it to be something that matched that sentiment of lightheartedness and not taking yourself too seriously.

"We had so much fun shooting this music video and honestly just paying tribute to some of my favorite artists in the genre, from Toby Keith to Rascal Flatts, Kenny Chesney to Montgomery Gentry. I hope everyone feels that when they're watching it." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Travis Denning Shares Fun Homage To 2000s Videos With 'Abby'

News > Travis Denning

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eddie Van Halen Shot Down Van Hagar Name- Greta Van Fleet's Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online- Exodus's Tom Hunting Begins Cancer Treatment- Silverstein- more

Van Halen and Metallica Hits Mashed Up For 'Enter Panaman'- Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV- Black Sabbath Expand 'Sabotage' For Deluxe Reissue- David Bowie- more

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Surprise Fans With 'Eazy Sleazy'- Train's 'Hey, Soul Sister' Goes Diamond- Iron Maiden Postpone Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting Diagnosed With Cancer- more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Releasing Autobiography- Dave Grohl Announces 'What Drives Us' Film- Jason Becker Returns From The Hospital- Puscifer- The Polyphonic Spree Return- more

Reviews

Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young

The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More

Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits

Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath

On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition

advertisement
Latest News

Eddie Van Halen Shot Down Van Hagar Name

Against Me's Laura Jane Grace Shares 'SuperNatural Possession' Video

Singled Out: Jack DeNicola's Showtime

Exodus's Tom Hunting Begins Cancer Treatment

Silverstein Go 'Bankrupt' For New Video

Pistols At Dawn Deliver The 'Crown' Video

The Story So Far, Set Tour Goals Offshoot Cold Moon Release New Single

Travis Denning Shares Fun Homage To 2000s Videos With 'Abby'