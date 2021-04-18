.

Greta Van Fleet's' 'The Battle At Garden's Gate' Streaming Online

Bruce Henne | 04-18-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Greta Van Fleet video still

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet are streaming their new album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate", in sync with its release on April 16th. Introduced with the lead single "My Way, Soon", the Michigan outfit recorded the project in Los Angeles with producer Greg Kurstin.

"There are definitely Biblical references," singer Josh Kiszka tells Rolling Stone. "Not just in the title, but throughout the entire album...This is a world with the ancient civilizations in it, just like our own parallel universe, really. It's an analogy. Each song is a theme. A magnification of different cultures and civilizations inside of this world searching for some kind of salvation or enlightenment."

"The Battle At Garden's Gate" marks the follow-up to 2018's "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army", which debuted at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200. Stream the album here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Greta Van Fleet's' 'The Battle At Garden's Gate' Streaming Online

Greta Van Fleet's Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online

Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV On Jimmy Kimmel

Greta Van Fleet Share New Song 'Broken Bells'

Greta Van Fleet Share Live 'Heat Above' Video

Greta Van Fleet Release 'Heat Above' Video

Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Track 'Heat Above'

Greta Van Fleet Share 'Age Of Machine' Performance Video

Greta Van Fleet Talk 'Cinematic' New Album

Greta Van Fleet's The Late Show Performance Goes Online

News > Greta Van Fleet

advertisement
Day In Rock

Greta Van Fleet's' 'The Battle At Garden's Gate' Streaming Online- Fear Factory Streaming 'Disrupter' Video- Thomas Rhett Returning With The Center Point Road Tour- more

Fear Factory Stream First New Song In Almost Six Years- Nancy Wilson Streaming Eddie Van Halen Tribute- 'Escape The Fate Recruit Travis Barker For 'Lightning Strike'- more

Eddie Van Halen Shot Down Van Hagar Name- Joey Ramone Biopic On The Way- Greta Van Fleet's TV Live Performance Goes Online- Exodus's Hunting Begins Cancer Treatment- more

Van Halen and Metallica Hits Mashed Up For 'Enter Panaman'- Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV- Black Sabbath Expand 'Sabotage' For Deluxe Reissue- David Bowie- more

Reviews

Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live

Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young

The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More

Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits

Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath

advertisement
Latest News

Greta Van Fleet's' 'The Battle At Garden's Gate' Streaming Online

Fear Factory Streaming 'Disrupter' Video

Thomas Rhett Returning With The Center Point Road Tour

NEEDTOBREATHE Deliver Live from the Woods Vol. 2

Resolve Unleash 'Sea Sick Sailor' Video

Singled Out: Erin Gibney's Easy Like That

Foreigner Expand Summer Tour With 13 New Stops

My Chemical Romance Postpone North American Tour