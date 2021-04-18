Greta Van Fleet's' 'The Battle At Garden's Gate' Streaming Online

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet are streaming their new album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate", in sync with its release on April 16th. Introduced with the lead single "My Way, Soon", the Michigan outfit recorded the project in Los Angeles with producer Greg Kurstin.

"There are definitely Biblical references," singer Josh Kiszka tells Rolling Stone. "Not just in the title, but throughout the entire album...This is a world with the ancient civilizations in it, just like our own parallel universe, really. It's an analogy. Each song is a theme. A magnification of different cultures and civilizations inside of this world searching for some kind of salvation or enlightenment."

"The Battle At Garden's Gate" marks the follow-up to 2018's "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army", which debuted at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200. Stream the album here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

