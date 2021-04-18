Resolve Unleash 'Sea Sick Sailor' Video

Resolve have released a music video for their brand new single "Sea Sick Sailor", which was directed by the band and Aureìlien Mariat. The song follows their 2019 collection "Pendulum".

The band had this to say about the song, "Little did we know when writing this line, nearly two years ago now, that we were somehow forecasting the shape of the world in 2021. Back then, we were feeling like little sailors who had just embarked on a journey that's bigger than themselves, and that journey being the writing of our debut album," the band says. "But today, it feels like everybody's lost at sea. Our world has been shattered by an invisible monster, and we're just drifting away, slowly but surely gathering our strengths to face a still-uncertain future. 'Seasick Sailor' is a story that can probably speak to anyone at some point in their life, and especially now. When life feels like an insurmountable ocean, do you take a deep breath and dive? Or do you turn around?



"Sonically, we've never been a band that settles for a formula, and this track is no exception. The song starts off with Anthony's vocals at their barest, and an upbeat, almost cheerful vibe that doesn't sound like anything we've done in the past. Obviously, it quickly picks up into more familiar heaviness, and what we consider to be our strongest chorus hook yet. But the overall vibe is leaning more towards the rock side on this one for a change.



"From the first demo, we knew that we wanted this song to be the first release for the new era of Resolve. Sure, we could have played it extra safe and release a fast and intense track that sounded like our most successful release yet (2019's 'Of Silk and Straw'). But we also learned that more often, what pays off and truly resonates with people is being honest, raw, and real. And 'Seasick Sailor' is exactly that."



They said of the video, "How do you tell on-screen stories of sailing, ships, and thunderstorms without having the budget for a Pirates of the Caribbean sequel? We went for a 'say-more-with-less' approach, using a bathtub to symbolize the ocean. From there, the story takes a more personal approach and invites the viewer to see past the initial story, and hopefully feel inspired to let go of fear and take the big jumps in life." Watch the video below:

