Singled Out: Resolve's Seasick Sailor

Resolve recently released their brand new single and music video entitled "Seasick Sailor" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Seasick Sailor is a story that can probably speak to anyone at some point in their life, and especially now. When life feels like an insurmountable ocean, do you take a deep breathe and dive, or do you turn round?

Sonically, we've never been a band that settles for a formula, and this track is no exception. The song starts off with Anthony's vocals at their barest, and an upbeat, almost cheerful vibe that doesn't sound like anything we've done in the past. Obviously, it quickly picks up into more familiar heaviness, and what we consider to be our strongest chorus hook yet, but the overall vibe is leaning more towards the rock side on this one for a change.

From the first demo, we knew that we wanted this song to be the first release for the new era of RESOLVE. The song wrote itself almost effortlessly, which is something that we're not really accustomed to. One thing we learned from this band is that more often than not, what pays off and truly resonates with people is being honest, raw and real. And Seasick Sailor is exactly that.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

Related Stories

Resolve Unleash 'Sea Sick Sailor' Video

Michael Anthony Sad He Didn't Resolve Issues With Eddie Van Halen

Joey Jordison's Sinsaenum Releases 'Final Resolve' Video

News > Resolve



