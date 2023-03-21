Resolve Release 'Death Awaits' Video

(Atom Splitter) Resolve have today returned with their brand new single "Death Awaits," out now via Arising Empire. It's a track that is both positive and beautifully brutal all at the same time. It follows the band's debut album Between Me and The Machine and sets out a new era for Resolve, with a relentless touring schedule ahead.
Bassist Robin Mariat says "'Death Awaits' is a creed. Down the line, we all end up the same, and that's something we should embrace and not fear. But while death is - at least in our society - often perceived as something sad and solemn, our track is nearly the opposite: upbeat and ferocious with an hopeful chorus. Creating the music video for this song was the most fun we've had in ages. We gathered about 100 fans and friends, and celebrated our love for life the only way we know how: By beating our skulls to the sound of music together. We especially cannot wait to play this track live on our upcoming European tour starting next week!"
"Death Awaits" is released ahead of the bands forthcoming co-headline tour with Siamese, kicking off on March 31. RESOLVE will also be supporting heavyweights While She Sleeps across Europe in May and will be appearing at this years Hellfest in July.
Ever since their public reveal in February 2017 with the debut single "Exposed," the quartet has been eager to show their peers that they won't settle for anything but greatness. They started out opening shows for Architects, Every Time I Die, and While She Sleeps to name a few.
Resolve released their debut album Between Me and The Machine in 2021 and had support from the likes of Kerrang! Magazine, Rock Sound, Metal Hammer and Kerrang! Radio, while their tracks were rightfully placed on Spotify editorial playlists like New Core, New Metal and Kickass Metal.
