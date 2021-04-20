August Burns Red Revisit 'Leveler' For 10th Anniversary

August Burns Red are sharing an online stream a brand new version of their track "Poor Millionaire" that features guest vocals from Ryan Kirby of Fit For A King.

The new rendition of the song comes from the band's forthcoming "Leveler: 10th Anniversary Edition" that they will be releasing digitally on May 21st. They will also offer CD and variety of colored vinyl versions directly from their online store.

The album sees the band revisiting their fourth album "Leveler" for its 10th anniversary and will feature rerecorded versions of the tracks with special guests, new guitar solos, alternate tunings, and more.

Aside from Kirby, the record will include guest appearances from Trivium's Matt Heafy (guitar solo and vocals on "Internal Cannon,") and Periphery's Misha Mansoor does a guitar solo on "Pangaea." Stream "Poor Millionaire" below:

Related Stories

August Burns Red Take Flight With 'Icarus' and Announce EP

August Burns Red Share Cover Of Westworld Theme

August Burns Red Get Animated For 'Standing In The Storm'

August Burns Red Give Mariah Carey Christmas Song Metal Makeover

August Burns Red Announce Anniversary Livestream

August Burns Red and Bury Tomorrow Coheadlining Tour

August Burns Red Recruit Silverstein Singer For Quarantine Video

August Burns Red Release 'Bones' Video

August Burns Red Deliver 'Paramount'

News > August Burns Red



