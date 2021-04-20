Foo Fighters' 'Holding Poison' Covered By Tempt

Tempt have released a music video for their cover of the Foo Fighters' song "Holding Poison", which was produced by Grammy Award winner, Chris Lord-Alge and guitarist Harrison Marcello.
The original version comes from the Foo Fighters new album "Medicine At Midnight" and Tempt frontman explained why the band decided to cover it, "Because of the pandemic, the release of our debut album on Better Noise Music has been delayed a year and this was a way to get some new music out to our fans.
"When we heard the new Foo Fighters album, it just got us excited to rock out and have fun again. We had a bit of that 'I wish we had written that' feeling when we heard this song and a rehearsal jam session on it organically became a recording and video. When we played a phone recording for Chris he said 'let's do it'."
Marcello added, "This new Foo's album is right in our wheelhouse. It's big guitars, big hooks and just a fun record. Often people look to do covers of older classic songs but we were inspired by this new record. We took a bit of a cue from Jimi Hendrix when he performed Sgt Peppers at a live show on the day of its release."
Fans can catch the band perform "Holding Poison" during their live stream celebrating National Zipper Day on April 29th at 8PM Eastern time. For now check it out below:
Evanescence and Within Temptation Postpone Tour
Within Temptation Release 'The Purge' Video
Within Temptation Release 'Entertain You' Video
Singled Out: Within Temptation's Entertain You
Within Temptation Release New Single 'Entertain You'
Within Temptation To Livestream Historic Show
Evanescence and Within Temptation Share New Tour Dates
Evanescence and Within Temptation Coheadlining Tour
Singled Out: The Actual Goners' Temptation
Styx and Collective Soul Announce Summer Tour- Staind Streaming 'Mudshovel'- Foo Fighters Delay Tour- Matt Heafy Helps Richard Marx Give 'Right Here Waiting' Metal Makeover- more
Mudvayne Reunite and Announce Festival Performances- Dave Grohl and His Mom Preview 'From Cradle To Stage' TV Series- Greta Van Fleet's' New Album Streaming Online- more
Foreigner Expand Summer Tour - My Chemical Romance Postpone North American Tour- Black Veil Brides Announce Unplugged Streaming Event- Pink Floyd- more
Fear Factory Stream First New Song In Almost Six Years- Nancy Wilson Streaming Eddie Van Halen Tribute- 'Escape The Fate Recruit Travis Barker For 'Lightning Strike'- more
Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live
Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young
The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More
Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
Meat Loaf Collaborator Jim Steinman Dead At 73
Psychosexual Unleash 'Devil From Hell' Video
Cobra Cobra Go A Little Dark, A Little Sick With New Video
American Thrills Release New EP 'Old Things'
Massacre Going Nuclear For First New Album In Seven Years
Slipknot, Rob Zombie and Mudvayne Lead Inkcarceration Lineup
Foo Fighters' 'Holding Poison' Covered By Tempt
Royal Blood Share Behind The Scenes Footage Of 'Boilermaker' Video