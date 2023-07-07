Tempt Announce Album With 'Burn Me Down' Video

Single art

(SRO) NYC modern rock outfit Tempt are set to release their self-titled debut album on August 25 via BETTER NOISE MUSIC. The album was co-produced and mixed by Grammy Award-winner Chris Lord-Alge (Harry Styles, Foo Fighters, Muse) and Marcello at Sticky Audio Labs in NYC.

The quartet have also Today, July 7, the quartet have released a new single-the sparkling melodic rock anthem "Burn Me Down"-from the upcoming debut.

"Our new single 'Burn Me Down' delves into the intense and addictive nature of a toxic love," reveals ALLEN. "It captures the bittersweet realization that someone has the power to consume you completely, even when you know it's not healthy. It's a raw expression of the conflicting emotions that arise when you can't resist the fire that's destined to burn you."

Marcello shares, "'Burn Me Down' reflects the chaos of passion and desire. We wrote it with driving riffs and electrifying energy to capture that feeling. it's about the kind of love that both exhilarates and destroys, and the inner turmoil we experience when we're caught in its relentless cycle, unable to escape the allure of someone who has the power to ignite and consume us."

Related Stories

Tempt Deliver 'Roses' Video

Within Temptation Share AI Visualizer For 'Wireless'

Tempt Cover Queen Classic 'We Will Rock You'

Singled Out: Tempt's Christmas Is The Time To Say I Love You

More Tempt News