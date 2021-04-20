Foo Fighters Push Back 2021 Tour Dates To Next Year

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters have pushed back their 2021 European tour to next year. Originally planned as part of the band's 30th anniversary trek in 2020, the dates were first moved to 2021 before being delayed for a second time do the impact of the pandemic.

The two-week series includes appearances at festivals across the region, including Italy's I-Days, Spain's Ciudad de Las Artes y Las Ciencias, Portugal's Rock In Rio and two nights at France's Festival De Nimes.

"We look forward to seeing you at the new dates and can't wait to be able to play for you," says the Foo Fighters. "Tickets will remain valid for all rescheduled shows. For more information on your specific show, please visit the original point of purchase." See the new dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

