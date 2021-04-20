.

Matt Heafy Helps Richard Marx Give 'Right Here Waiting' Metal Makeover

Keavin Wiggins | 04-20-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Trivium social media screen capture

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy revealed in a brand new interview that he teamed up with Richard Marx to give the pop star's 1989 hit "Right Here Waiting" a metal makeover.

Matt shared the news during an appearance on the Bringin' It Backwards podcast. He explained how he and Marx teamed up. "I saw his son was wearing a Trivium shirt, so I hit him up on social media.

He described Marx as a "super-amazing guy" and said that they "stayed in touch." Matt said that one day he wrote to Richard and said "'Hey, let's do a song together.' And then he texted me, 'Let's do it.' So I did a metal version of 'Right Here Waiting'. He did the vocals on it already. It's sick. Will Putney from Fit For An Autopsy is mixing the song."

Heafy hinted at the collaboration back in February. He tweeted at the time "Richard Marx x Matt Heafy!?!!" Check out the original version of the song below:


Related Stories


Matt Heafy Helps Richard Marx Give 'Right Here Waiting' Metal Makeover

Trivium's Matt Heafy Streams 'Silence In The Snow' Acoustic EP

Trivium's Matt Heafy Unplugs For Shogun EP

Trivium's Matt Heafy Shares 'The Crusade Acoustic EP'

Trivium's Matt Heafy and Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda To Deliver 'Epic' Track

Trivium's Matt Heafy Teams With Jared Dines For New EP

Trivium's The Deepest Cuts II Concert Now Streaming Online

Trivium and Bedlem Offshoot Dead Original Release New Video

Trivium Announce Free The Deepest Cuts II Livestream

Former Trivium Bassist Brent Young Passes Away

News > Trivium

advertisement
Day In Rock

Styx and Collective Soul Announce Summer Tour- Staind Streaming 'Mudshovel'- Foo Fighters Delay Tour- Matt Heafy Helps Richard Marx Give 'Right Here Waiting' Metal Makeover- more

Foreigner Expand Summer Tour - My Chemical Romance Postpone North American Tour- Black Veil Brides Announce Unplugged Streaming Event- Pink Floyd- more

Fear Factory Stream First New Song In Almost Six Years- Nancy Wilson Streaming Eddie Van Halen Tribute- 'Escape The Fate Recruit Travis Barker For 'Lightning Strike'- more

Eddie Van Halen Shot Down Van Hagar Name- Joey Ramone Biopic On The Way- Greta Van Fleet's TV Live Performance Goes Online- Exodus's Hunting Begins Cancer Treatment- more

Reviews

Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live

Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young

The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More

Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits

Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath

advertisement
Latest News

Styx and Collective Soul Announce Summer Tour

Billy Squier In The Studio For 'Don't Say No' 40th Anniversary

Staind Streaming 'Mudshovel' From It's Been Awhile Live album

Foo Fighters Push Back 2021 Tour Dates To Next Year

Matt Heafy Helps Richard Marx Give 'Right Here Waiting' Metal Makeover

Yes Stream 'To The Moment' From Expanded Digital Box Set

The Dead Daisies Launching Radio Show

Authority Zero 'Fire Off Another' With New Lyric Video