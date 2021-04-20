Matt Heafy Helps Richard Marx Give 'Right Here Waiting' Metal Makeover

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy revealed in a brand new interview that he teamed up with Richard Marx to give the pop star's 1989 hit "Right Here Waiting" a metal makeover.

Matt shared the news during an appearance on the Bringin' It Backwards podcast. He explained how he and Marx teamed up. "I saw his son was wearing a Trivium shirt, so I hit him up on social media.

He described Marx as a "super-amazing guy" and said that they "stayed in touch." Matt said that one day he wrote to Richard and said "'Hey, let's do a song together.' And then he texted me, 'Let's do it.' So I did a metal version of 'Right Here Waiting'. He did the vocals on it already. It's sick. Will Putney from Fit For An Autopsy is mixing the song."

Heafy hinted at the collaboration back in February. He tweeted at the time "Richard Marx x Matt Heafy!?!!" Check out the original version of the song below:

