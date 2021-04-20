Slipknot, Rob Zombie and Mudvayne Lead Inkcarceration Lineup

Slipknot, Rob Zombie and Mudvayne (their first live appearance in 12 years) have been named as the headliners of this year's Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival.
The third installment of the festival will be taking place on September 10th, 11th and 12th ib tge grounds of the Ohio State Reformatory (made famous by the movie The Shawshank Redemption) in Mansfield, Ohio,
The event will also feature performances from A Day To Remember, Mastodon, Halestorm, Chevelle, Killswitch Engage, Beartooth, Motionless In White, Asking Alexandria, Steel Panther, Fever 333, The Hu, Pop Evil and more.
Clown from Slipknot had this to say,"After 20+ years on the road, it's always wonderful to experience new things. We are excited to be a part of Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival. It will be great to get back out there and be with our family again. Stay safe and see you soon."
Watch the announcement video and see the daily lineups below:
Friday, September 10: Slipknot, Mastodon, Killswitch Engage, Steel Panther, The Hu, Ice Nine Kills, Badflower, Escape The Fate, New Years Day, Local H, Currents, Spite, Reach NYC, Damn Nation, Mollo Rilla, To Us Below, Dead Bundy, Berklee College of Music, Paul Bartolome
Saturday, September 11: Mudvayne, A Day To Remember, Chevelle, Asking Alexandria, Pop Evil, August Burns Red, Crown The Empire, Bad Omens, Fame on Fire, Diamante, Saul, September Mourning, Dead Girls Academy, Along Came A Spider, Sink the Ship, Eclipsica, Ghosts Of The Sun, Dead Engine, Atimera
Sunday, September 12: Rob Zombie, Halestorm, Beartooth, Motionless In White, Fever 333, All That Remains, The Devil Wears Prada, Wage War, Attila, Fire From The Gods, Cory Marks, Stitched Up Heart, A Killer's Confession, The Convalescence, Silent Theory, The Phoenix Within, Junexa, Saving Escape, Harmless Habit, Amun
