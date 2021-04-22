.

Korn Finish Writing Next Album

Keavin Wiggins | 04-22-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Korn The Nothing cover art

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has revealed that the band have completed the songwriting for their next album, the follow-up to their 2019 release "The Nothing".

Davis shared the news during an interview with Kerrang!. He said, "We just got done writing a record! The band is in different spots all over the place now, too. I'm in Bakersfield, a couple of guys are in LA and a couple of guys are in Nashville.

"It's like an act of God to get us all together to do anything. We have to plan that all out! I'm sure there are a bazillion other bands with new music to release, too. In the meantime, let's just go out, play live and have some fun!"

Related Stories


Korn Finish Writing Next Album

Carnifex Cover Korn Classic 'Dead Bodies Everywhere'

KISS, Foo Fighters, Steve Vai, Korn, Ghost Items Part Of Road Relief Auction

Korn Announce Monumental Streaming Event

Korn and P.O.D. Supergroup Stillwell Release 'Could've Sworn' Video

Korn's Jonathan Davis Goes Country

Chester Bennington's Early Years Subject Of Roundtable With Korn, Helmet Stars

Korn and Faith No More Coheadline Tour Cancelled

Korn And Faith No More Announce Summer Tour

System Of A Down, Korn and Faith No More Add Stadium Date

News > Korn

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eddie Van Halen's Hometown Honor Moving Forward- Stone Sour's Josh Rand Launching The L.I.F.E. Project- Weezer Go 80s Metal With 'I Need Some Of That'- Korn- more

Foo Fighters Get Animated For 'Chasing Birds'- Of Mice & Men 'Bloom' With New Song and EP- Deftones Reveal 'Ceremony' Video- Helmet Return With Gang Of Four Cover- more

Styx and Collective Soul Announce Summer Tour- Staind Streaming 'Mudshovel'- Foo Fighters Delay Tour- Matt Heafy Helps Richard Marx Give 'Right Here Waiting' Metal Makeover- more

Mudvayne Reunite and Announce Festival Performances- Dave Grohl and His Mom Preview 'From Cradle To Stage' TV Series- Greta Van Fleet's' New Album Streaming Online- more

Reviews

On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)

Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live

Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young

The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More

Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits

advertisement
Latest News

Eddie Van Halen's Hometown Honor Moving Forward

Stone Sour's Josh Rand Launching The L.I.F.E. Project

Weezer Go 80s Metal With 'I Need Some Of That'

Korn Finish Writing Next Album

Vicious Rumors' Dave Starr Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease

Black Stone Cherry Deliver 'The Chain' Video

The Killers' Dave Keuning Shares New Solo Songs

Singled Out: Lizzie and The Makers's Mermaid