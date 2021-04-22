Korn Finish Writing Next Album

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has revealed that the band have completed the songwriting for their next album, the follow-up to their 2019 release "The Nothing".
Davis shared the news during an interview with Kerrang!. He said, "We just got done writing a record! The band is in different spots all over the place now, too. I'm in Bakersfield, a couple of guys are in LA and a couple of guys are in Nashville.
"It's like an act of God to get us all together to do anything. We have to plan that all out! I'm sure there are a bazillion other bands with new music to release, too. In the meantime, let's just go out, play live and have some fun!"
