Beartooth have released a brand new song called "Hell Of It". The track comes from the band's forthcoming fourth studio album, "Below", which will be hitting stores on June 25th.
Vocalist Caleb Shomo had the following to say about the new track, "'Hell Of It' is one of my favorites on the album. It's meant to try and melt as much face as possible.
"This song was really important for discovering the guitar tone for the album and the use of pedals to expand on parts. The breakdown in this might be my favorite of all." Stream the song below:
Beartooth Declare 'The Past Is Dead' With New Video
Beartooth Announce Special Drive-In Concert
Beartooth and Motionless In White Announce US Tour
Beartooth Release 'Afterall' Video
Beartooth Deliver B-Sides' Digitally
Wolfgang Van Halen Premieres New Mammoth WVH Song 'Feel'- Stone Sour Offshoot The L.I.F.E. Project Share First Video- Guns N' Roses Add Stop To Upcoming Tour- more
Eddie Van Halen's Hometown Honor Moving Forward- Stone Sour's Josh Rand Launching The L.I.F.E. Project- Weezer Go 80s Metal With 'I Need Some Of That'- Korn- more
Foo Fighters Get Animated For 'Chasing Birds'- Of Mice & Men 'Bloom' With New Song and EP- Deftones Reveal 'Ceremony' Video- Helmet Return With Gang Of Four Cover- more
Styx and Collective Soul Announce Summer Tour- Staind Streaming 'Mudshovel'- Foo Fighters Delay Tour- Matt Heafy Helps Richard Marx Give 'Right Here Waiting' Metal Makeover- more
Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live
Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young
The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More
Def Leppard Announce Volume Three Of Box Set Series
Pink Floyd Share 'Run Like Hell' From New Live Package
Queen Revisit 'Bohemian Rhapsody' For The Greatest
Beartooth Stream New Song 'Hell Of It'
Vexed Take On Anxiety With 'Misery' Video
Singled Out: Royal Bliss' Fire Within
The Devil Wears Prada Stream New Song 'Termination'
The Spins Stream New Song 'Vibe Police'