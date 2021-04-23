.

Beartooth Stream New Song 'Hell Of It'

Keavin Wiggins | 04-23-2021

Beartooth cover art

Beartooth have released a brand new song called "Hell Of It". The track comes from the band's forthcoming fourth studio album, "Below", which will be hitting stores on June 25th.

Vocalist Caleb Shomo had the following to say about the new track, "'Hell Of It' is one of my favorites on the album. It's meant to try and melt as much face as possible.

"This song was really important for discovering the guitar tone for the album and the use of pedals to expand on parts. The breakdown in this might be my favorite of all." Stream the song below:


