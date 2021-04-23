Def Leppard Announce Volume Three Of Box Set Series

(hennemusic) Def Leppard will release the third of four career-spanning box sets on June 11th. Following the series' launch in 2018 - and a second package in 2019 - the UK rockers are sharing details of the latest limited-edition set.
Available in 6CD and 9LP editions, "Volume Three"will contain all recordings from the band in the 2000′s, including 2002's "X", 2006's "Yeah!" and 2008's "Songs From The Sparkle Lounge" - with all three making their vinyl debut.
Also included are B-Sides, "Yeah!" studio covers and "Yeah!" Live, as compiled by frontman Joe Elliott. Def Leppard's eight album, "X", was a Top 15 record in both the US and their native UK; the cover project, "Yeah!", presented versions of songs originally done by David Bowie, Thin Lizzy, T. Rex and Badfinger, among others, while "Songs From The Sparkle Lounge" brought a return to top 10 chart success. Stream singles from each record here.
