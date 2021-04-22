Guns N' Roses Add Stop To Upcoming Tour

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses have added a show in Vienna, Austria to their 2022 European tour. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 23 at 10:00AM local time.
The band will perform at Ernst Happel Stadium on July 13 as part of the six-week run, which was recently rescheduled to next year due to the pandemic.
Guns N' Roses are currently scheduled to return to live action in the US in July, with a series of stadium shows also set for Australia and New Zealand in November. See all of the dates here.
