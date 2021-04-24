KISS Coming Alive With Launch Off Live Bootleg Series

KISS have announced that they are launching official live bootleg series with the release of "KISS - Off The Soundboard: Tokyo 2001" in various formats on June 11th.
The release captured during the band performance at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan on March 13, 2001 and it will be released digitally, a 2CD set, and a 3 LP black vinyl.
"Off The Soundboard: Tokyo 2001" will also be offered in exclusive 3-LP set pressed on crystal clear vinyl with bone swirl via the band's official online store. See the tracklisting below:
(2CD) Tracklist:
CD1
1. Detroit Rock City
2. Deuce
3. Shout It Out Loud
4. Talk To Me
5. I Love It Loud
6. Firehouse
7. Do You Love Me
8. Calling Dr. Love
9. Heaven's On Fire
10. Let Me Go Rock & Roll
11. Shock Me / Guitar Solo
12. Psycho Circus
CD2
1. Lick It Up / Bass Solo
2. God Of Thunder / Drum Solo
3. Cold Gin
4. 100,000 Years
5. Love Gun
6. I Still Love You
7. Black Diamond
8. I Was Made For Lovin' You
9. Rock And Roll All Nite
3LP
LP1, Side A
1. Detroit Rock City
2. Deuce
3. Shout It Out Loud
4. Talk To Me
LP1, Side B
1. I Love It Loud
2. Firehouse
3. Do You Love Me
4. Calling Dr. Love
5. Heaven's On Fire
LP2, Side A
1. Let Me Go Rock & Roll
2. Shock Me / Guitar Solo
LP2, Side B
1. Psycho Circus
2. Lick It Up / Bass Solo
3. God Of Thunder / Drum Solo
LP3, Side A
1. Cold Gin
2. 100,000 Years
3. Love Gun
LP3, Side B
1. I Still Love You
2. Black Diamond
3. I Was Made For Lovin' You
4. Rock And Roll All Nite
Digital Tracklisting
1. Detroit Rock City
2. Deuce
3. Shout It Out Loud
4. Talk To Me
5. I Love It Loud
6. Firehouse
7. Do You Love Me
8. Calling Dr. Love
9. Heaven's On Fire
10. Let Me Go Rock & Roll
11. Shock Me / Guitar Solo
12. Psycho Circus
13. Lick It Up / Bass Solo
14. God Of Thunder / Drum Solo
15. Cold Gin
16. 100,000 Years
17. Love Gun
18. I Still Love You
19. Black Diamond
20. I Was Made For Lovin' You
21. Rock And Roll All Nite
KISS, Foo Fighters, Steve Vai, Korn, Ghost Items Part Of Road Relief Auction
Paul Stanley Sees No Reason For New Music From KISS
KISS' Stanley Was Devastated When Gene Became 'God Of Thunder'
KISS Add Two New Stops To End Of The Road Farewell Tour
KISS Can't Continue Beyond End Of Road Tour Due To Age Says Paul
Doug Aldrich Reflects On Awkward Audition For KISS When He Was 18
KISS Star Paul Stanley Shares New Soul Station Performance Video
KISS and Iron Maiden To Headline Download 2022
KISS Add New Leg To End Of The Road Farewell Tour
KISS Coming Alive With Launch Off Live Bootleg Series- The Felice Brothers Return With 'Inferno'- L.A. Guns Settle Dispute Over Band Name- Bob Seger- Frost- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Premieres New Mammoth WVH Song 'Feel'- Stone Sour Offshoot The L.I.F.E. Project Share First Video- Guns N' Roses Add Stop To Upcoming Tour- more
Eddie Van Halen's Hometown Honor Moving Forward- Stone Sour's Josh Rand Launching The L.I.F.E. Project- Weezer Go 80s Metal With 'I Need Some Of That'- Korn- more
Foo Fighters Get Animated For 'Chasing Birds'- Of Mice & Men 'Bloom' With New Song and EP- Deftones Reveal 'Ceremony' Video- Helmet Return With Gang Of Four Cover- more
Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live
Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young
The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More
KISS Coming Alive With Launch Off Live Bootleg Series
The Felice Brothers Return With 'Inferno'
Mr. Bungle Share Video For The Night They Came Home
From Sorrow To Serenity 'Tell All' With New Video
Bob Seger's 'Live' Bullet 45th Anniversary Reissue Coming
L.A. Guns Settle Dispute Over Band Name
Frost Get Animated For 'Day And Age' Video
Singled Out: The Small Calamities' Stock Photography