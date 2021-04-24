KISS Coming Alive With Launch Off Live Bootleg Series

KISS have announced that they are launching official live bootleg series with the release of "KISS - Off The Soundboard: Tokyo 2001" in various formats on June 11th.

The release captured during the band performance at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan on March 13, 2001 and it will be released digitally, a 2CD set, and a 3 LP black vinyl.

"Off The Soundboard: Tokyo 2001" will also be offered in exclusive 3-LP set pressed on crystal clear vinyl with bone swirl via the band's official online store. See the tracklisting below:

(2CD) Tracklist:

CD1

1. Detroit Rock City

2. Deuce

3. Shout It Out Loud

4. Talk To Me

5. I Love It Loud

6. Firehouse

7. Do You Love Me

8. Calling Dr. Love

9. Heaven's On Fire

10. Let Me Go Rock & Roll

11. Shock Me / Guitar Solo

12. Psycho Circus

CD2

1. Lick It Up / Bass Solo

2. God Of Thunder / Drum Solo

3. Cold Gin

4. 100,000 Years

5. Love Gun

6. I Still Love You

7. Black Diamond

8. I Was Made For Lovin' You

9. Rock And Roll All Nite

3LP

LP1, Side A

1. Detroit Rock City

2. Deuce

3. Shout It Out Loud

4. Talk To Me

LP1, Side B

1. I Love It Loud

2. Firehouse

3. Do You Love Me

4. Calling Dr. Love

5. Heaven's On Fire

LP2, Side A

1. Let Me Go Rock & Roll

2. Shock Me / Guitar Solo

LP2, Side B

1. Psycho Circus

2. Lick It Up / Bass Solo

3. God Of Thunder / Drum Solo

LP3, Side A

1. Cold Gin

2. 100,000 Years

3. Love Gun

LP3, Side B

1. I Still Love You

2. Black Diamond

3. I Was Made For Lovin' You

4. Rock And Roll All Nite

Digital Tracklisting

1. Detroit Rock City

2. Deuce

3. Shout It Out Loud

4. Talk To Me

5. I Love It Loud

6. Firehouse

7. Do You Love Me

8. Calling Dr. Love

9. Heaven's On Fire

10. Let Me Go Rock & Roll

11. Shock Me / Guitar Solo

12. Psycho Circus

13. Lick It Up / Bass Solo

14. God Of Thunder / Drum Solo

15. Cold Gin

16. 100,000 Years

17. Love Gun

18. I Still Love You

19. Black Diamond

20. I Was Made For Lovin' You

21. Rock And Roll All Nite



