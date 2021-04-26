Carlos Santana has announced that he will be returning to Las Vegas beginning this summer to resume his special An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live residency.
New shows have been announced for August, September, November and December at the House of Blues stage inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, which will be Santana's ninth year at the intimate venue.
Tickets for the 2021 dates go on sale Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m. here. Here are the dates: Aug. 25, 27-29 - Sept. 1-4 - Nov. 3, 5-7, 10, 12-14 - Dec. 1, 3-5, 8, 10-12
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Recruited By Santana For New Album
Santana In The Studio For 'Abraxas' Anniversary
Journey's Neal Schon Reflects On Santana Experience
Santana Shares Rescheduled North American Tour Dates
Santana Cancels Spring Las Vegas Residency Shows
Carlos Santana Cancels Euro Tour Over Coronavirus Concerns
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Announce Summer Tour
Carlos Santana Extends Las Vegas Residency
Santana Performs On Jimmy Kimmel Live
Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album- Bon Jovi Kicking Off Encore Drive-In Nights Concert Series- Dierks Bentley High Times & Hangovers Club Tour- more
Historic Frank Zappa Concert Finally Set For Release- Johnny Rotten Slams 'Disrespectful' Sex Pistols Biopic Series- King Diamond's Abigail Turned Into Graphic Novel- more
KISS Coming Alive With Launch Off Live Bootleg Series- The Felice Brothers Return With 'Inferno'- L.A. Guns Settle Dispute Over Band Name- Bob Seger- Frost- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Premieres New Mammoth WVH Song 'Feel'- Stone Sour Offshoot The L.I.F.E. Project Share First Video- Guns N' Roses Add Stop To Upcoming Tour- more
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live
Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young
Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album
Carlos Santana Returning To Las Vegas For New Residency Dates
Sojourner Debut New Singer With 'Perrennial' Video
Jason Mraz Announces Virtual Concert Stream
Machine Gun Kelly Added To Rebel Rock Fest
Digital Negative Share First Single 'Self-Crash'
Jason Aldean Reveals Support For Livestream Concerts
Mae Offshoot Demons Stream New Song 'Full Stop'