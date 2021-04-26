.

Carlos Santana Returning To Las Vegas For New Residency Dates

Keavin Wiggins | 04-26-2021

Santana residency poster

Carlos Santana has announced that he will be returning to Las Vegas beginning this summer to resume his special An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live residency.

New shows have been announced for August, September, November and December at the House of Blues stage inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, which will be Santana's ninth year at the intimate venue.

Tickets for the 2021 dates go on sale Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m. here. Here are the dates: Aug. 25, 27-29 - Sept. 1-4 - Nov. 3, 5-7, 10, 12-14 - Dec. 1, 3-5, 8, 10-12

Carlos Santana Returning To Las Vegas For New Residency Dates

News > Santana

