Jason Aldean Reveals Support For Livestream Concerts

Jason Aldean has revealed some more details about his forthcoming Jason Aldean: LIVE at The Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, TN streaming events next month.

The streams will mark Jason's first live performances in over a year and will be taking place for two nights on May 14th and May 15th and will feature newcomer Elvie Shane as direct support.

For fans that want to attend in person, Jason has revealed that a limited amount of four-person pods remain for the first night (5/14). Those are available here.



