Machine Gun Kelly Added To Rebel Rock Fest

Machine Gun Kelly had been added to the lineup of the Rebel Rock Fest, which will be taking place on September 23rd through 26th at the Orlando Amphitheater and Central Florida Fairgrounds.

He joined the lineup that will include Five Finger Death Punch, Philip H. Anselmo and The Illegals performing A Vulgar Display of Pantera, Limp Bizkit, Rise Against, P.O.D., The Used, Body Count feat. Ice-T, Underoath, Anti-Flag, Fit For A King, Bad Omens, Knocked Loose, and more.

"Where do I even begin, Last year was very trying for all industries, especially for live events, when our job is to promote mass gatherings. Being able to announce festivals and lineups for this year has never felt so good," shares Nick Abate, Co-Producer and President of Stage Left Entertainment. "We are ready to reunite as a community and have Rebel Rock be a successful inaugural event!" See the daily lineups below:

Thursday, September 23 - Jose Mangin's "Taco Metal Party" - P.O.D. - performing 'Satellite', Slaves, Otherwise, Sons of Texas, Kyng, Another Day Dawns, Greyhaven, Killakoi, Fate Destroyed, Matriarchs, Part Time Superheroes



Friday, September 24 - Limp Bizkit, Machine Gun Kelly, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals perform A Vulgar Display of Pantera, Skillet, Motionless In White, Pop Evil, Hatebreed, Finger Eleven, Knocked Loose, Fit For A King, Ded, Light the Torch, Saul, September Mourning, Dirty Machine, Fighting Giants, Circa Arcana



Saturday, September 25 - Five Finger Death Punch, Legends of Wu-Tang, Underoath, Killswitch Engage, Body Count featuring Ice-T, DevilDriver, August Burns Red, Attila, Escape the Fate, Nonpoint, Bad Omens, Them Evils, Cold, Small Town Titans, Falling Through April, Farewell to Fear, Grin Cynic



Sunday, September 26 - Rise Against, The Used, Sevendust, Anti-Flag, All That Remains, Emmure, Miss May I, Suicide Silence, Brett Scallions, Fire From the Gods, Spite, Stitched Up Heart, Destrophy, Islander, Dropout Kings, Rising Up Angry, Below 7, Kill the Imposter, Lost In Silence



Related Stories

Motley Crue Releasing New Song Featuring Machine Gun Kelly Soon

Machine Gun Kelly Song Gets Accidental Canine Remix

Machine Gun Kelly Releases 'The Break Up' Video

Machine Gun Kelly To Play Tommy Lee In Motley Crue Biopic

News > Machine Gun Kelly



