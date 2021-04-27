Biography: KISStory Coming To TV In June

The A&E Network have announced that "Biography: KISStory" will be premiering as a four-hour, two-night event on Sunday, June 27 and Monday, June 28 from 9-11pm ET/PT.
It will feature KISS cofounders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, along with current members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer as well as guests Dave Grohl (Nirvana, Foo Fighters), Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), manager Doc McGhee (Motley Crue, Bon Jovi), music producer Bob Ezrin (Alice Cooper, Pink Floyd) and more.
Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming for A&E had this to say, "Through the 'Biography' lens we are able to give fans a backstage pass to a two-night event that honors the legacy of the rock icons behind KISS.
"This documentary event is a special tribute to a one-of-a-kind band and the incredible Kiss Army fanbase that has idolized them for generations."
