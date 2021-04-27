.

Heart's Nancy Wilson Performs Eddie Van Halen Tribute

Bruce Henne | 04-27-2021

(hennemusic) Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson is sharing video of an intimate performance of a tribute to Eddie Van Halen entitled "4 Edward", that will appear on her forthcoming album, "You And Me."

"Here is my tribute and storyteller performance for the late, great Eddie," shares Wilson, while recounting the tale of touring with Van Halen in the 1980s and gifting the iconic rocker with an acoustic guitar from her collection.

Eddie passed away last October at the age of 65 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Due May 7, "You And Me" was recorded primarily in Wilson's California home studio as she worked remotely with band members and special guests Sammy Hagar, Duff McKagan, Taylor Hawkins and Liv Warfield. Watch the performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

