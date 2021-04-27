Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Battled Cancer Again During Lockdown

(hennemusic) Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones is sharing the news that he survived a second cancer diagnosis that he battled during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

The Sun reports Wood has confirmed that he had a variant of the disease after previously facing a battle with lung cancer. "I've had cancer two different ways now," explains Wood. "I had lung cancer in 2017 and I had small-cell more recently that I fought in the last lockdown."

The 73-year-old rocker - who has six children, including twin girls in 2016 - adds that working on paintings of wife Sally, and the 4-year-old girls, as well as being sober for a decade and putting his fate in the hands of a "higher power" helped him through his latest cancer fight.

"I came through with the all-clear," says Wood. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

