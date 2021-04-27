Steel Panther Announce Fans Come First Livestream

Comedy metal band Steel Panther have announced that they will be celebrating Memorial Day weekend with their Fans Come First livestream on Friday, May 22nd.

The band had this to say, "It has been over six months since we have been able to do a livestream from Los Angeles. With summer just around the corner, we figured now is the perfect time to come together with the fans and help some dogs while at it.

"The fact the fans will be picking the set list for this one is something that we couldn't be more excited for. It is going to an adventure for us as much as it will be for them." Find more details and tickets here.



