.

Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video

Bruce Henne | 04-28-2021

Greta Van Fleet video still

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet are streaming a live performance video of “Built By Nations”, a track from their newly-released album, “The Battle At Garden’s Gate.”

The Michigan outfit recorded their second full-length studio set in Los Angeles with producer Greg Kurstin. “We've grown in so many ways,” says singer Josh Kiszka. “This album has taught us a lot, about life in general, about ourselves, about all of us, about the world we live in.

"There was a lot of self-evolution happening during the writing of this album that was prompted by experiences I had, experiences we all had, so a lot of contemplation occurred. It's very dynamic, lyrically speaking. And that's the human experience. It's much more than pain or fear; it's also beauty. People need people, and love is important."

This week, “The Battle At Garden’s Gate” debuted at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200 following a No. 3 launch of 2018’s “Anthem Of The Peaceful Army.” Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Day In Rock

Pearl Jam To Kick Off Long Live The 90s TV Concert Series- Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video- The Offspring Debut At No. 1 On Alt Album Chart- more

Biography: KISStory Coming To TV In June- Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Battled Cancer Again During Lockdown- Heart's Nancy Wilson Performs Eddie Van Halen Tribute- more

Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album- Bon Jovi Kicking Off Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 Concert Series- Dierks Bentley High Times & Hangovers Club Tour- more

Historic Frank Zappa Concert Finally Set For Release- Johnny Rotten Slams 'Disrespectful' Sex Pistols Biopic Series- King Diamond's Abigail Turned Into Graphic Novel- more

