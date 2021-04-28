Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet are streaming a live performance video of “Built By Nations”, a track from their newly-released album, “The Battle At Garden’s Gate.”
The Michigan outfit recorded their second full-length studio set in Los Angeles with producer Greg Kurstin. “We've grown in so many ways,” says singer Josh Kiszka. “This album has taught us a lot, about life in general, about ourselves, about all of us, about the world we live in.
"There was a lot of self-evolution happening during the writing of this album that was prompted by experiences I had, experiences we all had, so a lot of contemplation occurred. It's very dynamic, lyrically speaking. And that's the human experience. It's much more than pain or fear; it's also beauty. People need people, and love is important."
This week, “The Battle At Garden’s Gate” debuted at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200 following a No. 3 launch of 2018’s “Anthem Of The Peaceful Army.” Watch the video here.
