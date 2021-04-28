Ill Nino To Launch Ill Texas Familia Tour This Summer

Ill Nino have announced that they will be launching a short regional tour this summer called the Ill Texas Familia Tour that will also King 810, Incite, Evolution Empire and Born In Blood.

The trek will kick off on July 8th in Corpus Christi, TX at Brewster Street and will visit Austin the next night, then head to El Paso which will feature a special expanded bill that will also include Upon A Burning Body.

They will then wrap up the trek on July 11th in Lubbock, TX at Jake's Sports Cafe. Dave Chavarri had this to say, "I'm psyched for ILL Nino to be returning to live music.

"Playing live for me is my lifeline, and the only thing that keeps me sane. Our team is in the process of booking some amazing tours for the remainder of 2021, and 2022. We've missed you all, see you all on the road."

Ill Nino have also announced two festival dates this summer including the Warlando Festival supporting Judas Priest and Blueridge Rockfest in Lynchburg, VA, the following day that will include Five Finger Death Punch, P.O.D., Sevendust, Limp Bizkit, and many more. See the dates below:

Ill Texas Familia Dates:

July 8 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster StreetJuly 9 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It LiveJuly 10 - El Paso, TX - Rock House *Also feat. Upon A Burning BodyJuly 11 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's Sports Cafe

Festival Dates:

September 11 - Orlando FL - WarlandoSeptember 12 - Lynchburg, VA - Blueridge Rockfest

