Ill Nino To Launch Ill Texas Familia Tour This Summer

Ill Nino have announced that they will be launching a short regional tour this summer called the Ill Texas Familia Tour that will also King 810, Incite, Evolution Empire and Born In Blood.
The trek will kick off on July 8th in Corpus Christi, TX at Brewster Street and will visit Austin the next night, then head to El Paso which will feature a special expanded bill that will also include Upon A Burning Body.
They will then wrap up the trek on July 11th in Lubbock, TX at Jake's Sports Cafe. Dave Chavarri had this to say, "I'm psyched for ILL Nino to be returning to live music.
"Playing live for me is my lifeline, and the only thing that keeps me sane. Our team is in the process of booking some amazing tours for the remainder of 2021, and 2022. We've missed you all, see you all on the road."
Ill Nino have also announced two festival dates this summer including the Warlando Festival supporting Judas Priest and Blueridge Rockfest in Lynchburg, VA, the following day that will include Five Finger Death Punch, P.O.D., Sevendust, Limp Bizkit, and many more. See the dates below:
Singled Out: Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)'s Die Alone
Ill Nino Return With New Music and Lineup
Pearl Jam To Kick Off Long Live The 90s TV Concert Series- Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video- The Offspring Debut At No. 1 On Alt Album Chart- more
Biography: KISStory Coming To TV In June- Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Battled Cancer Again During Lockdown- Heart's Nancy Wilson Performs Eddie Van Halen Tribute- more
Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album- Bon Jovi Kicking Off Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 Concert Series- Dierks Bentley High Times & Hangovers Club Tour- more
Historic Frank Zappa Concert Finally Set For Release- Johnny Rotten Slams 'Disrespectful' Sex Pistols Biopic Series- King Diamond's Abigail Turned Into Graphic Novel- more
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live
Dave Grohl And His Daughter Cover X Classic On Late Night TV
Ill Nino To Launch Ill Texas Familia Tour This Summer
Swim the Current Project Recruits Chaka Malik For 'Cognitive Dissonance'
Pearl Jam To Kick Off Long Live The 90s TV Concert Series
Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video
The Offspring Debut At No. 1 On Alt Album Chart
The Pretty Reckless Will Not Tour Until 2022
Black Label Society Release 'Heart Of Darkness' Video