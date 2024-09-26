Ill Nino Part Ways With Frontman Marcos Leal

Ill Nino revealed in a social media post that they have "amicably" parted ways with frontman Marcos Leal. The vocalist sat out the band's recent European and UK tour and they recruited former Bad Wolves vocalist Tommy Vext to fill in.
The group shared the following update in their official Instagram account, "Hello Ill Nino Familia, we wanted to inform everyone that Ill Nino and Marcos Leal both have decided to amicably split, and move forward separately.
"As we appreciate all the support of the Ill Nino fans, we owe it to all of you to release both IllMortals EPs Volume 1 & 2, before the end of 2024. The EPs will include Marcos' vocals, plus some well-known surprise vocalists. Change can often lead to new opportunities and growth, and Ill Nino is looking forward to continuing our 25-year legacy. Marcos will be updating you all soon, regarding his next chapter.
"We are looking forward to seeing our Ill Nino Familia representing at the upcoming festivals Louder Than Life, Aftershock, and Nu Metal Revolution."
