Tetrarch Reveal Visualizer For New Song 'Addicted'

Tetrarch are streaming a visualizer video for their new single "Addicted". The song is the latest track from the band's new studio album, Unstable," which is due this Friday, April 30th.

Frontman and guitarist Josh Fore had this to say about the track, 'Addicted' is a song about being consumed by something in life that to the outside eye may appear detrimental or dangerous.

"Even as our world may be spiraling away from us into chaos there’s something that draws us towards our obsessions. 'Now I can see that the joke is on me' is that moment of self-awareness: that we cannot escape who we are and that we are stuck in our own addictions." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Tetrarch Deliver 'Negative Noise' With New Video

Singled Out: Tetrarch's I'm Not Right

Tetrarch Release 'I'm Not Right' Video

Butcher Babies, Hyro The Hero And Tetrarch Announce Tour

Tetrarch Announce U.S. Headline Tour

News > Tetrarch



