Tetrarch Reveal Visualizer For New Song 'Addicted'

Tetrarch are streaming a visualizer video for their new single "Addicted". The song is the latest track from the band's new studio album, Unstable," which is due this Friday, April 30th.
Frontman and guitarist Josh Fore had this to say about the track, 'Addicted' is a song about being consumed by something in life that to the outside eye may appear detrimental or dangerous.
"Even as our world may be spiraling away from us into chaos there’s something that draws us towards our obsessions. 'Now I can see that the joke is on me' is that moment of self-awareness: that we cannot escape who we are and that we are stuck in our own addictions." Watch the video below:
Tetrarch Deliver 'Negative Noise' With New Video
Singled Out: Tetrarch's I'm Not Right
Tetrarch Release 'I'm Not Right' Video
Butcher Babies, Hyro The Hero And Tetrarch Announce Tour
Tetrarch Announce U.S. Headline Tour
Pearl Jam To Kick Off Long Live The 90s TV Concert Series- Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video- The Offspring Debut At No. 1 On Alt Album Chart- more
Biography: KISStory Coming To TV In June- Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Battled Cancer Again During Lockdown- Heart's Nancy Wilson Performs Eddie Van Halen Tribute- more
Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album- Bon Jovi Kicking Off Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 Concert Series- Dierks Bentley High Times & Hangovers Club Tour- more
Historic Frank Zappa Concert Finally Set For Release- Johnny Rotten Slams 'Disrespectful' Sex Pistols Biopic Series- King Diamond's Abigail Turned Into Graphic Novel- more
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live
Pearl Jam To Kick Off Long Live The 90s TV Concert Series
Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video
The Offspring Debut At No. 1 On Alt Album Chart
The Pretty Reckless Will Not Tour Until 2022
Black Label Society Release 'Heart Of Darkness' Video
Singled Out: Seafoam Green's House On The Hill
Myles Kennedy Announces First Dates For The Ides Of March Tour
Tetrarch Reveal Visualizer For New Song 'Addicted'