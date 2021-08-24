Tetrarch Premiere 'Stitch Me Up' Video

Tetrarch have premiered a music video for their latest single "Stitch Me Up". The track comes from their Dave Otero produced album, "Unstable," which was released in late April
Lead guitarist Diamond Rowe had this to say about the new visual, "Shooting the video for 'Stitch Me Up' was super fun and we are honestly thrilled with how it came out. The way the storyline was shot has such a cinematic feel to it and the finished product just looks awesome.
"The theme of this video is kind of about being an outcast in your everyday life. You can sometimes feel like a complete freak when it seems like no one else sees things the same way that you do or has common interests, but finally meeting up with people that are like you can make you feel safe and whole.
"It reminds me a lot of all of us in the heavy music community and how we may be looked at in strange ways, but when we’re all together we are just one big happy family sharing our love of music.” Watch the video below:
