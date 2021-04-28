The Pretty Reckless Will Not Tour Until 2022

The Pretty Reckless have announced that they are pushing back all of their touring plans for this year to 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown restrictions that are still in place in some countries.

The band tweeted the following, "After much thought and very careful consideration to the ongoing Covid epidemic, we have made the difficult decision to postpone all touring until 2022."

They added, "We absolutely cannot wait to come back and see you around the world in 2022… stay tuned for announcements coming this week!"



