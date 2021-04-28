The Pretty Reckless Will Not Tour Until 2022

The Pretty Reckless have announced that they are pushing back all of their touring plans for this year to 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown restrictions that are still in place in some countries.
The band tweeted the following, "After much thought and very careful consideration to the ongoing Covid epidemic, we have made the difficult decision to postpone all touring until 2022."
They added, "We absolutely cannot wait to come back and see you around the world in 2022… stay tuned for announcements coming this week!"
The Pretty Reckless Release 'And So It Went' Video
The Pretty Reckless Recruit Tom Morello For 'And So It Went'
The Pretty Reckless Stream New Song and Announce Album
The Pretty Reckless Top Chart With 'Death By Rock And Roll'
The Pretty Reckless Unplug For 'Death By Rock And Roll'
The Pretty Reckless Unplug For 'Death By Rock And Roll'
The Pretty Reckless Unplug For 'Death By Rock And Roll'
The Pretty Reckless Announce First Tour Since 2017
Pearl Jam To Kick Off Long Live The 90s TV Concert Series- Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video- The Offspring Debut At No. 1 On Alt Album Chart- more
Biography: KISStory Coming To TV In June- Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Battled Cancer Again During Lockdown- Heart's Nancy Wilson Performs Eddie Van Halen Tribute- more
Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album- Bon Jovi Kicking Off Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 Concert Series- Dierks Bentley High Times & Hangovers Club Tour- more
Historic Frank Zappa Concert Finally Set For Release- Johnny Rotten Slams 'Disrespectful' Sex Pistols Biopic Series- King Diamond's Abigail Turned Into Graphic Novel- more
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live
Pearl Jam To Kick Off Long Live The 90s TV Concert Series
Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video
The Offspring Debut At No. 1 On Alt Album Chart
The Pretty Reckless Will Not Tour Until 2022
Black Label Society Release 'Heart Of Darkness' Video
Singled Out: Seafoam Green's House On The Hill
Myles Kennedy Announces First Dates For The Ides Of March Tour
Tetrarch Reveal Visualizer For New Song 'Addicted'