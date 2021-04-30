Black Sabbath Stream Remastered 'Symptom Of The Universe'

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath are streaming audio of their newly-remastered classic track, "Symptom Of The Universe", as the latest preview to the June 11 release of an expanded reissue of their 1975 album, "Sabotage."
Co-produced by guitarist Tony Iommi and Mike Butcher, the band's sixth studio record was a Top 10 record in their native UK and other parts of Europe while peaking at No. 28 on the US Billboard 200.
When Black Sabbath began recording the project in early 1975, they were embroiled in a protracted legal battle with a former manager and feeling sabotaged at every turn - which inspired the album's title.
The 4CD and 4LP Super Deluxe Editions present a remastered version of the original album alongside a complete live show recorded during the band's 1975 tour - including 13 previously-unreleased tracks, a bonus 7-inch with the single edit for "Am I Going Insane (Radio)" and "Hole In The Sky" on the flipside (with artwork replicating the very rare Japanese release of the single), a 1975 Madison Square Garden replica concert book and Sabotage 1975 Tour color poster. Stream the song here.
Black Sabbath Expand 'Sabotage' For Deluxe Reissue
Black Sabbath's 'Children of the Sea' Covered By King Witch
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Weighs In On Rock Is Dead Debate
Black Sabbath May Revisit Tony Martin and Ian Gillan Eras
Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Upset Over Dio Era Song Leak
Black Sabbath Stream 1982 Performance Of 'Heaven And Hell'
Black Sabbath Star Gives Background On Unreleased Dio Era Song
Unreleased Original Dio Era Black Sabbath Song Shared Online
Former Judas Priest Member Dead at 73- Black Sabbath- Twenty One Pilots Stream 'Choker' Video- Queen Go Behind Roger Taylor Hits- Chevelle Release 'Mars Simula' Video- more.
Ozzy Osbourne Has 'Done 15 Tracks' For New Album- KISS To Rock 202 Tribeca Film Festival- Genesis North American Reunion Tour Dates- Coldplay To Deliver 'Higher Power'- more
Pearl Jam To Kick Off Long Live The 90s TV Concert Series- Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video- The Offspring Debut At No. 1 On Alt Album Chart- more
Biography: KISStory Coming To TV In June- Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Battled Cancer Again During Lockdown- Heart's Nancy Wilson Performs Eddie Van Halen Tribute- more
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
Former Judas Priest Member John Hinch Dead At 73
Black Sabbath Stream Remastered 'Symptom Of The Universe'
Oceans and Robb Flynn Release 'Everyone I Love Is Broken' Video
Spiritbox Release 'Circle With Me' Video
Singled Out: Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen's Broken
Twenty One Pilots Stream 'Choker' Video
Queen Go Behind Roger Taylor Hits With The Greatest
Chevelle Release 'Mars Simula' Video