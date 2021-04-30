Spiritbox Release 'Circle With Me' Video

Spiritbox have released a music video for their brand new song "Circle With Me". The track follows their two 2020 hit singles "Constance" and "Holy Roller".
Courtney LaPlante had this to say about the new track, "This song was written in the studio as a last minute addition, one of the many reasons we are so grateful to no longer be exclusively working remotely.
"It captures the spectrum of emotions I've been feeling lately about my music. From the anxiety I feel about messing up, to a confidence meant to protect me from self doubt.
"Visually, we wanted to present the viewer with the image of us that we miss the most: us performing on stage, with nothing to hide behind: instruments, some lights, and beautiful camera movement." Watch the video below:
