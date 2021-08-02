Guns N' Roses The First 50 Gigs Video Series Coming

A new video podcast called "The First 50 Gigs: Guns N' Roses And The Making Of Appetite For Destruction" will be launching on Patreon on August 19 at 12 a.m. EST.

The special show is being launched by early Guns N' Roses insider Marc Canter, who famously photographed the band's early days and they are celebrating by running a week-long "First 50 Gigs" gallery exhibit at the Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles.

The producers said of the new series, "We have enough content to keep you entertained until the end of 2021. Season One will take you from the earliest moments when Slash first picked up a guitar in high school in 1981, to the newly formed 'Appetite' line up of GN'R when they first return from 'Hell Tour' in June of 1985.

"We chose Patreon as the distribution platform for this series as we need support from fans of this project to tell the entire story over five seasons. We've bootstrapped Season 1, but we can only produce Season 2 when we hit our first goal of 5,000 subscribers. At 10,000 subscribers, we'll produce the entire series, so we need your help to get there and bring this entire story to life."

Below is a breakdown of the the first four episodes for the debut season:

Series Introduction: Hosts Marc and Jason introduce you to the series and discuss Marc's role.

Episode 1: Adam Greenberg, drummer for TIDUS SLOAN/ROADCREW talks about Slash's early bands.

Episode 2: Author Laurie Jacobson takes us back with a history of the Sunset Strip from 1900 to 1965

Episode 3: Author Domenic Priore continues the history of the Sunset Strip from 1965 to 1990

Episode 4: Chris Weber, founding member of AXL, ROSE + HOLLYWOOD ROSE talks about those bands.

Find more details here.

Related Stories

Mammoth WVH Play Second Club Show Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Tour

Guns N' Roses' Classic Referenced In Eric Church's 'Heart On Fire'

Guns N' Roses Share 2016 Latin America Tour Footage

Guns N' Roses Offshoot PSSR Release New Song 'She's All Right'

Guns N' Roses To Play First Rock Concert At New Vegas Stadium

Guns N' Roses Recruit Wolfgang Van Halen For American Tour

Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters Lead Music Festival Lineup

Guns N' Roses, Volbeat, In Flames Lead Festival Lineup

Guns N' Roses Add Stop To Upcoming Tour

News > Guns N' Roses