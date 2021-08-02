Megadeth's New Album Will Be Turned In 'Any Day Now'

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine told a fan via an online video via Cameo that the band should be "turning in" the band's forthcoming album "any day now".
Mustaine has recently revealed that the record will be entitled "The Sick, The Dying And The Dead" and a fan named Kevin asked him about the progress on the album.
Dave responded, "The record is almost done, if you can believe that. I'm just listening to the last little bits right now. Kiko's stuff is all done. We should be turning this in any day now.
"We've been turning in individual songs, and right now it's down to just approving the last couple of songs. So, keep your fingers crossed and hold your breath. It won't be long till there's a new Megadeth record."
