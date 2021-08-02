Motley Crue Remastered 'Dr. Feelgood' For Reissue

(hennemusic) Motley Crue will release a remastered digital version of their 1989 album, "Dr. Feelgood"", on September 3 as part of the group's ongoing 40th anniversary celebrations.

Produced by Bob Rock, the group's fifth studio album was their first to reach No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 while going on to sell more than 6 million copies in the country.

The project featured a number of classic cuts, including "'Kickstart My Heart," "Without You," "Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)," "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)", and the title track.

"Dr. Feelgood" is the latest album to receive a remastered digital reissue this year, following "Girls, Girls, Girls" and "Theatre Of Pain." Motley Crue are scheduled to launch a twice--postponed US stadium tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts next year. Watch the "Dr. Feelgood" video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

