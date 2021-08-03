Guns N' Roses Tour Kick Off Video Goes Online

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses launched their 2021 US tour at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA on July 31st and fan-filmed video from the show has been shared online.
Kicking off with their 1987 classic, "It's So Easy", the band performed a 21-song show, according to setlist-fm, that followed closely with their standard Not In This Lifetime trek set, although they did debut a cover of The Stooges' 1989 track, "I Wanna Be Your Dog."
Joined by opening act Mammoth WVH, GNR's stadium series will hit Boston's Fenway Park, New Jersey's MetLife Stadium and Detroit's Comerica Park this week as part of an extended run that will wrap up in early October.
Guns N' Roses will follow the US dates with shows in Australia and New Zealand in November. Watch video from the kick off show here.
