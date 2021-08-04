Black Sabbath Expand 'Technical Ecstasy' For Reissue

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath will release an expanded reissue of their 1976 album, "Technical Ecstasy", on October 1. The band's seventh studio album - which will mark its 45th anniversary this fall - featured the tracks "Dirty Women" and "Rock N Roll Doctor"; the set reached No. 13 in the group's UK homeland and No. 51 on the US Billboard 200.
The 4CD and 5LP Super Deluxe Editions present a remastered version of the original album, a brand-new mix by Steven Wilson using the original analog tapes, plus more than 90-minutes of previously unreleased outtakes, alternative mixes and live tracks.
Among the different mixes are "You Won't Change Me" and "Rock 'n' Roll Doctor," as well as both outtake and instrumental versions for "She's Gone"; the collection concludes with 10 previously unreleased live tracks recorded during the 1976-77 Technical Ecstasy World Tour.
The package comes with an extensive booklet featuring artwork, liner notes, rare memorabilia and photos from the era, plus a replica of the 1976-77 world tour concert book and a large color poster.
The remastered studio album will be available the same day on digital download and streaming services. "Technical Ecstasy: Super Deluxe Edition" is being previewed with the newly-remastered version of the track, "Back Street Kids", which is now available in digital formats.
The 45th anniversary reissue follows Black Sabbath's recent release of an expanded version of their 1975 album, "Sabotage." Stream the remastered "Back Street Kids" here.
