Chris Young Announces Famous Friends Tour

Chris Young has announced that he will be hitting the road this fall for the headlining Famous Friends Tour 2021 that will feature special guest Mitchell Tenpenny as direct support along with Callista Clark.
The 12-stop arena and amphitheater tour will be kicking off on October 21st in Little Rock, AR at the First Security Amphitheater and will wrap up on November 20th in Dekalb, IL at the Northern Illinois University - Convocation Center.
Young had this to say, "Everybody's been asking me when's the tour announce - well now you have your answer and I couldn't be more excited about it. I'm pumped to be able to share some of this new music on tour!" See the dates below:
October 21 Little Rock, AR First Security Amphitheater
October 22 New Braunfels, TX Whitewater Amphitheater
October 23 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
November 4 Rapid City, SD Summit Arena at The Monument
November 5 Rochester, MN Mayo Civic Center Arena
November 6 Bemidji, MN Sanford Center
November 11 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre
November 12 Baton Rouge, LA Raising Cane's River Center
November 13 Corpus Christi, TX Concrete Street Amphitheater
November 18 Green Bay, WI Resch Center
November 19 Coralville, IA Xtream Arena
November 20 Dekalb, IL Northern Illinois University - Convocation Center
December 5 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena with Payton Smith
Chris Young and Kane Brown Take Their 'Famous Friends' To No. 1
Chris Young Celebrates His Return To The Concert Stage
Chris Young and Kane Brown Share 'Famous Friends' Video
Chris Young Tributes Late Friend With 'Drowning'
Chris Young Celebrates 10th Number One Hit By Playing All 10
Chris Young Releases 'Hangin' On' Video
Chris Young Extends His U.S. Tour
Chris Young And The Rock Bond Via Social Media
Chris Young Celebrates His Best Christmas Gift Ever
Guns N' Roses Debut New Song During Boston Concert- Black Sabbath Expand 'Technical Ecstasy' For Reissue- Metallica- more
Weezer Cover Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'- A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandra Announce Fall Tour
Guns N' Roses The First 50 Gigs Video Series Coming- Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Completed- Motley Crue- more
Journey Reunite With Deen Castronovo- Slipknot Share Tribute To Joey Jordison- Cradle Of Filth Announce Album- more
Sites and Sounds: Clarksdale, MS Blues Festivals
Jackson Browne On Tour Behind New Album
Quick Flicks: Joe Jackson & Todd Rundgren featuring Ethel - State Theater New Jersey 2005
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 2 - Blues at Red's, Tennessee Williams and One Cool Cat Head
Caught In The Act: Lit Live In Illinois
Guns N' Roses Debut New Song During Boston Concert
Black Sabbath Expand 'Technical Ecstasy' For Reissue
Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters' Video Passes 1 Billion Views
Underoath Say 'Hallelujah' With New Song and Announce Album
Chris Young Announces Famous Friends Tour
ZZ Top Icon Dusty Hill's Widow Thanks Fans For Their Support
Loveland Duren Announce New Album 'Any Such Thing'
Singled Out: Joanne Shaw Taylor's Let Me Down Easy