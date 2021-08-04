Chris Young Announces Famous Friends Tour

Chris Young has announced that he will be hitting the road this fall for the headlining Famous Friends Tour 2021 that will feature special guest Mitchell Tenpenny as direct support along with Callista Clark.

The 12-stop arena and amphitheater tour will be kicking off on October 21st in Little Rock, AR at the First Security Amphitheater and will wrap up on November 20th in Dekalb, IL at the Northern Illinois University - Convocation Center.

Young had this to say, "Everybody's been asking me when's the tour announce - well now you have your answer and I couldn't be more excited about it. I'm pumped to be able to share some of this new music on tour!" See the dates below:

October 21 Little Rock, AR First Security Amphitheater

October 22 New Braunfels, TX Whitewater Amphitheater

October 23 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

November 4 Rapid City, SD Summit Arena at The Monument

November 5 Rochester, MN Mayo Civic Center Arena

November 6 Bemidji, MN Sanford Center

November 11 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre

November 12 Baton Rouge, LA Raising Cane's River Center

November 13 Corpus Christi, TX Concrete Street Amphitheater

November 18 Green Bay, WI Resch Center

November 19 Coralville, IA Xtream Arena

November 20 Dekalb, IL Northern Illinois University - Convocation Center

December 5 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena with Payton Smith

