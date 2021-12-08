CMT Christmas Crossroads: Brett Young & Friends Premieres Tonight

Album cover art

CMT Christmas Crossroads: Brett Young & Friends will be premiering tonight, December 8 at 8/7c on CMT to celebrate his very first Christmas album, "Brett Young & Friends Sing The Christmas Classics."

Just like the album, the television special will feature Brett joined by all-star lineup of special guests including Boyz II Men, Chris Tomlin, Colbie Caillat, Dann Huff, Darius Rucker, Gavin DeGraw and Maddie & Tae.

The network has shared a preview clip of Brett and Boyz II Men's performance of "This Christmas". Watch the video below:

