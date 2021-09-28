Brett Young Enlists All-Star Friends For Christmas Album

Brett Young is giving fans a little taste of his very first Christmas album with the release of a lyric video for the first single "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas", which features Sam Fischer.
The album, entitled "Brett Young & Friends Sing The Christmas Classics", is set to hit stores on October 22nd and will feature collaborations with Colbie Caillat, Dann Huff, Darius Rucker, Maddie & Tae, Chris Tomlin and Phil Wickham.
He had this to say, "I've always known that I wanted to make a Christmas album one day, it was just a matter of figuring out how I could do something a little bit different.
"We tapped into an old school, lo-fi sound with 'Silver Bells,' and knew we had the blueprint for a full album. It means the world that so many incredible artists who I respect were open to singing with me on the project... we don't take the title 'Brett Young and Friends' lightly!"
See the guest and tracklist, and watch the lyric video below:
Brett Young Surpasses 1 Billion Streams On Pandora
Brett Young Announces The Weekends Tour
Brett Young Streams New Song 'Not Yet' And Announces Album
Brett Young Adds Artists To New Dates For Caliville Weekend
Brett Young Celebrates His 7th No. 1 Song With 'Lady'
Brett Young Delivers His Version Of 'Silver Bells'
Brett Young Announces The Chapters Tour
Brett Young Announces Engagement To Taylor Mills
Judas Priest's Faulkner Has Emergency Heart Surgery- Alan Jackson Has Rare Degenerative Nerve Condition- David Lee Roth Residency- more
Tool Announce Massive U.S. And European Tour- Megadeth and Lamb of God Postpone Final Dates Of Tour- Guns N' Roses- more
Guns N' Roses Releasing New EP In Early 2022- Journey's Deen Castronovo Recovering Following Surgery- RHCP Tour- more
Guns N' Roses Release New Song 'Hard Skool'- Nirvana Expand 'Nevermind' For 30th Anniversary Reissues- Metallica- more
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021
Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Jackson Browne Rocks Phoenix
Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio
Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Has Emergency Heart Surgery
Metallica Share Pro-Shot Video From Rare Club Show
Walkways Release 'You Found Me' Video
The Darkness Unleash 'Jussy's Girl' Video
Alan Jackson Reveals That He Has Rare Degenerative Nerve Condition
NEEDTOBREATHE To Livestream Nashville Concert
Dance Gavin Dance Cofounder Leaves Tour For Rehab
Converge Share Video Of First Track From Collaborative Album