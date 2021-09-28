Brett Young Enlists All-Star Friends For Christmas Album

Brett Young is giving fans a little taste of his very first Christmas album with the release of a lyric video for the first single "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas", which features Sam Fischer.

The album, entitled "Brett Young & Friends Sing The Christmas Classics", is set to hit stores on October 22nd and will feature collaborations with Colbie Caillat, Dann Huff, Darius Rucker, Maddie & Tae, Chris Tomlin and Phil Wickham.

He had this to say, "I've always known that I wanted to make a Christmas album one day, it was just a matter of figuring out how I could do something a little bit different.

"We tapped into an old school, lo-fi sound with 'Silver Bells,' and knew we had the blueprint for a full album. It means the world that so many incredible artists who I respect were open to singing with me on the project... we don't take the title 'Brett Young and Friends' lightly!"

See the guest and tracklist, and watch the lyric video below:





Tracklist

"Silver Bells""White Christmas" ft. Colbie Caillat"The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)" ft. Phil Wickham"The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don't Be Late)" ft. Dann Huff"Silent Night" ft. Chris Tomlin"Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" ft. Maddie & Tae"Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" ft. Darius Rucker

Related Stories

Brett Young Surpasses 1 Billion Streams On Pandora

Brett Young Announces The Weekends Tour

Brett Young Streams New Song 'Not Yet' And Announces Album

Brett Young Adds Artists To New Dates For Caliville Weekend

Brett Young Celebrates His 7th No. 1 Song With 'Lady'

Brett Young Delivers His Version Of 'Silver Bells'

Brett Young Announces The Chapters Tour

Brett Young Announces Engagement To Taylor Mills

News > Brett Young