Brett Young Enlists All-Star Friends For Christmas Album

Keavin Wiggins | 09-28-2021

Brett Young is giving fans a little taste of his very first Christmas album with the release of a lyric video for the first single "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas", which features Sam Fischer.

The album, entitled "Brett Young & Friends Sing The Christmas Classics", is set to hit stores on October 22nd and will feature collaborations with Colbie Caillat, Dann Huff, Darius Rucker, Maddie & Tae, Chris Tomlin and Phil Wickham.

He had this to say, "I've always known that I wanted to make a Christmas album one day, it was just a matter of figuring out how I could do something a little bit different.

"We tapped into an old school, lo-fi sound with 'Silver Bells,' and knew we had the blueprint for a full album. It means the world that so many incredible artists who I respect were open to singing with me on the project... we don't take the title 'Brett Young and Friends' lightly!"

See the guest and tracklist, and watch the lyric video below:

Tracklist


"Silver Bells"
"White Christmas" ft. Colbie Caillat
"The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)" ft. Phil Wickham
"The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don't Be Late)" ft. Dann Huff
"Silent Night" ft. Chris Tomlin
"Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" ft. Maddie & Tae
"Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" ft. Darius Rucker

