Guns N' Roses Debut New Song During Boston Concert

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses debuted a brand new song during their August 3 concert at Fenway Park in Boston, MA and fan-filmed video footage of the performance has been shared online.
"Some of you might have heard this under another name, but this is really kind of absurd to try this," Axl Rose told the crowd. "Wasn't that funny? And they don't even know the joke yet. Okay, this is called 'Absurd'."
Originally entitled "Silkworms", the song was recorded during the "Chinese Democracy" sessions but did not make the final version of the 2008 album; according to setlist.fm, the group performed the track four times in 2001 before its reappearance two decades later.
"See? I never run out of love songs," added Rose after the Boston debut of the revamped tune. "That was fun. So you heard it here first, a new Guns N' Roses song."
Guns N' Roses launched their 2021 US tour at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA on July 31; the band are joined by openers Mammoth WVH for the series, which will run into early October. Watch the fan video here.
