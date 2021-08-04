Underoath Say 'Hallelujah' With New Song and Announce Album

Underoath have released a music video for their brand new song,

"Hallelujah." The track is the second single from their forthcoming album, "Voyeurist", which will arrive on January 14th.

Guitarist Tim McTague had this to say, "I think the song is one of the more powerful songs on the album for a myriad of reasons, but sharing a night of beers and stories with a handful of the people you love, unpacking a ton of heady concepts and recording a choir really put an exclamation point on the song for me.

"It's dark, beautiful, haunting and heavy all at the same time. That's what Underoath does best in my opinion." Stream the visualizer video for the song below:

