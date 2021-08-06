Carlos Santana Goes BMG For New Album

Carlos Santana has announced that he has signed a new global deal with BMG to release his forthcoming studio album, "Blessings and Miracles", with the first single from the effort due to arrive later this month.

Santana had this to say, "I am honored to partner with BMG to release Blessings and Miracles. I would like to thank everyone at BMG for sharing our collective commonality-vision to touch people's hearts with energy, conviction and integrity. Now more than ever, we need songs and melodies to remind us that we are significant, meaningful and that life is full of blessings and miracles."



President ofUniversal Tone Management Michael Vrionis shared, "All of us at Universal Tone Management are honored and excited to partner with BMG on Carlos' upcoming album, Blessings and Miracles.

"This album is sure to be a huge success with an all-star lineup of singers, writers, and the timeless grooves of Carlos Santana. These songs will add to the endless list of eternally relevant masterpieces created by one of the greatest guitar players of all time."



BMG's Thomas Scherer added, "We are honored to welcome the transcendent Carlos Santana and his team to BMG. Santana's sound is a universal language with his guitar resonating deep inside your core.

"Listening to and feeling this album is an embrace of the source from where we all come from. Blessings and Miracles is full of joy, and we are grateful to be his partner in spreading this musical treasure to his fans and new fans everywhere around the world."

Related Stories

Carlos Santana Launching 'Splendiferous Santana' Compilation Stream

Carlos Santana Announces Blessings and Miracles Tour

Carlos Santana Returning To Las Vegas For New Residency Dates

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Recruited By Santana For New Album

Santana In The Studio For 'Abraxas' Anniversary

Journey's Neal Schon Reflects On Santana Experience

Santana Shares Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

Santana Cancels Spring Las Vegas Residency Shows

Carlos Santana Cancels Euro Tour Over Coronavirus Concerns

News > Santana