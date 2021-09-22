Mudvayne's Chad Gray Tests Positive For Covid-19, Cancel Louder Than Life Appearance

Mudvayne frontman Chad Gray has tested positive for Covid-19 and that has forced the band to pull out of their scheduled reunion performance at the Louder Than Life festival this weekend.
The band shared, "After taking every precaution to follow CDC Covid protocols during rehearsals and recent performance Chad Gray and a few staff members have unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19.
"The safety of our organization, fans and festival partners must come first. We are left no choice but to cancel our performance at Louder Than Life this weekend. Apologies to all the fans attending the festival this weekend.
"We look forward to getting everyone healthy and ready for our Aftershock and Welcome To Rockville performances later this year. We appreciate your love and support throughout these unprecedented times."
