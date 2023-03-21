Mudvayne Announce The Psychotherapy Sessions Tour

(Live Nation) Kickstarting their first headlining tour in over fourteen years, today heavy metal band Mudvayne announced The Psychotherapy Sessions. Produced by Live Nation, the 26-city tour kicks off on July 20th in West Palm Beach at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre making stops across the U.S. in Syracuse, Albuquerque, Phoenix, and more before wrapping up in Englewood, CO at FIddler's Green Amphitheatre on August 26th.
"An Event. On the Horizon. Over 25 years in the making.Brave travelers...You, and the alien seed - MuDvAyNe. A journey begun. Reaching Zenith. Now for the Eschatology."-Matt McDonough, Mudvayne drummer.
Previously, the group made waves in 2022 when they embarked on the Freaks on Parade Tour co-headlined with Rob Zombie. This 2023 tour, however, marks Mudvayne's first headlining endeavor since 2009. The band will be joined by a number of supporting acts including Coal Chamber, performing for the first time in 8 years, along with GWAR, Nonpoint and, Butcher Babies.
TICKETS:Tickets on sale starting Friday, March 24 at 10 AM Local Time onTicketmaster.com
THE PSYCHOTHERAPY SESSIONS TOUR DATES:
Thu Jul 20 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Fri Jul 21 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Sun Jul 23 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Tue Jul 25 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Wed Jul 26 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Fri Jul 28 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sat Jul 29 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sun Jul 30 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Tue Aug 01 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Wed Aug 02 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
Fri Aug 04 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Sat Aug 05 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL
Sun Aug 06 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Tue Aug 08 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Wed Aug 09 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
Sat Aug 12 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Sun Aug 13 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Tue Aug 15 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Wed Aug 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 17 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 19 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
Sun Aug 20 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre
Tue Aug 22 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 23 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Fri Aug 25 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 26 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre*
*Not A Live Nation Show
