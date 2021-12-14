Mudvayne Reunited For First Shows In 12 Years 2021 In Review

Mudvayne earned a top 21 story from April 2021 when announced that they were reuniting and and would perform together for the first time in 12 years at all four Danny Wimmer Presents U.S. festivals this year.
The reunited group were recruited for headline sets at the Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival in Ohio, and to take the stage at the Louder Than Life in Kentucky, Aftershock in California and Welcome To Rockville in Florida.
Danny Wimmer had this to say, "In our fan surveys, Mudvayne has consistently been one of the most requested bands - even though they weren't an active band! We've been working for years to make this happen, so when I got the call that they'd finally take a meeting, [DWP Executive VP & Talent Buyer] Gary Spivack and I jumped at the chance to fly to Vegas.
"We sat down for dinner with Mudvayne, their lawyer Eric German, manager Diony Sepulveda and agent Ryan Harlacher - the band hadn't even been in the same room together for 10 years - and pleaded our case for why the time was right for this to happen.
"We were hoping to announce this in 2020, we're fortunate enough to be able to do it in 2021, and DWP is super pumped to have Mudvayne exclusively at all four of our festivals this year."
Mudvayne's Chad Gray Tests Positive For Covid-19, Cancel Louder Than Life Appearance
Mudvayne, Atreyu, Crown The Empire and Afterlife Added To VARGOS Lineup
Slipknot, Rob Zombie and Mudvayne Lead Inkcarceration Lineup
Mudvayne Reunite and Announce Festival Performances
Guns N' Roses To Expand Use Your Illusion Albums Says Slash- Foo Fighters Member Reportedly Rushed To The Hospital- Led Zeppelin- more
Shinedown, The Pretty Reckless and Diamante Tour Coming- Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves American Tour- more
Metallica Launch Their Own Version Of Clue- Gary Clark Jr Announces Headline Dates Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Tour- Tim McGraw- more
Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates- Jack White Announces North American Tour- Led Zeppelin- more
Caught In The Act: Yngwie Malmsteen Live 2021
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Caught In The Act: Kansas Rock Illinois
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Sites and Sounds: Shiprocked 2022