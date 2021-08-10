Guns N' Roses Release Fire New Song In 13 Years

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses have released a new song entitled "Absurd." The arrival of the band's first new music in 13 years comes just days after they performed the tune during an August 3 concert at Fenway Park in Boston, MA.

"Absurd" has its origins in a track that was first written and recorded during sessions for the "Chinese Democracy" album; known as "Silkworms", the group played the song just four times in 2001 before shelving it from their live set and the final track list for the 2008 album.

"See? I never run out of love songs," joked Axl Rose after the Boston debut of the revamped tune. "That was fun. So you heard it here first, a new Guns N' Roses song."

Guns N' Roses launched their 2021 US tour at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA on July 31. Watch their visualizer video for the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Guns N' Roses Debut New Song During Boston Concert

Guns N' Roses Tour Kick Off Video Goes Online

Guns N' Roses The First 50 Gigs Video Series Coming

Mammoth WVH Play Second Club Show Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Tour

Guns N' Roses' Classic Referenced In Eric Church's 'Heart On Fire'

Guns N' Roses Share 2016 Latin America Tour Footage

Guns N' Roses Offshoot PSSR Release New Song 'She's All Right'

Guns N' Roses To Play First Rock Concert At New Vegas Stadium

Guns N' Roses Recruit Wolfgang Van Halen For American Tour

News > Guns N' Roses