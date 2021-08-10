.

Guns N' Roses Release Fire New Song In 13 Years

Bruce Henne | 08-10-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Single art

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses have released a new song entitled "Absurd." The arrival of the band's first new music in 13 years comes just days after they performed the tune during an August 3 concert at Fenway Park in Boston, MA.

"Absurd" has its origins in a track that was first written and recorded during sessions for the "Chinese Democracy" album; known as "Silkworms", the group played the song just four times in 2001 before shelving it from their live set and the final track list for the 2008 album.

"See? I never run out of love songs," joked Axl Rose after the Boston debut of the revamped tune. "That was fun. So you heard it here first, a new Guns N' Roses song."

Guns N' Roses launched their 2021 US tour at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA on July 31. Watch their visualizer video for the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Guns N' Roses Release Fire New Song In 13 Years

Guns N' Roses Debut New Song During Boston Concert

Guns N' Roses Tour Kick Off Video Goes Online

Guns N' Roses The First 50 Gigs Video Series Coming

Mammoth WVH Play Second Club Show Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Tour

Guns N' Roses' Classic Referenced In Eric Church's 'Heart On Fire'

Guns N' Roses Share 2016 Latin America Tour Footage

Guns N' Roses Offshoot PSSR Release New Song 'She's All Right'

Guns N' Roses To Play First Rock Concert At New Vegas Stadium

Guns N' Roses Recruit Wolfgang Van Halen For American Tour

News > Guns N' Roses

advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses Release Fire New Song In 13 Years- Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Tests Positive For Covid-19, Shows Postponed- more

Charlie Watts Sitting Out Rolling Stones Tour- Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary To Premiere At Film Festival- more

Guns N' Roses Debut New Song During Boston Concert- Black Sabbath Expand 'Technical Ecstasy' For Reissue- Metallica- more

Weezer Cover Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'- A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandra Announce Fall Tour

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: SandJam Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Clarksdale, MS Blues Festivals

Jackson Browne On Tour Behind New Album

Quick Flicks: Joe Jackson & Todd Rundgren featuring Ethel - State Theater New Jersey 2005

Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 2 - Blues at Red's, Tennessee Williams and One Cool Cat Head

advertisement
Latest News

Guns N' Roses Release Fire New Song In 13 Years

Def Leppard Celebrating 'High 'N' Dry' Anniversary With Livestream

Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Tests Positive For Covid-19, Shows Postponed

The Eagles Add New Show To Hotel California Tour

Metallica Share Unreleased Live Version Of 'Through The Never'

Tesla Tour Paused Due To Multiple Covid-19 Cases

KISS Announce Rescheduled Leg For Farewell Tour

Singled Out: Rockborn's Rock Me Harder