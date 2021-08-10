Guns N' Roses Release Fire New Song In 13 Years

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses have released a new song entitled "Absurd." The arrival of the band's first new music in 13 years comes just days after they performed the tune during an August 3 concert at Fenway Park in Boston, MA.
"Absurd" has its origins in a track that was first written and recorded during sessions for the "Chinese Democracy" album; known as "Silkworms", the group played the song just four times in 2001 before shelving it from their live set and the final track list for the 2008 album.
"See? I never run out of love songs," joked Axl Rose after the Boston debut of the revamped tune. "That was fun. So you heard it here first, a new Guns N' Roses song."
Guns N' Roses launched their 2021 US tour at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA on July 31. Watch their visualizer video for the song here.
